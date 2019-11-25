Farah Khan Says Motherhood Has Changed Her Outlook On Film Remakes

Farah Khan in an interview with a news agency talked about how motherhood changed her perspective about remakes. In the interview, the Tees Maar Khan director also spoke about the rumours regarding her upcoming projects.

Farah Khan talks about remakes and motherhood

Farah Khan who has delivered several blockbusters in her directorial career in an interview spoke about her upcoming projects and her life as a mother. Farah Khan in her interview with a news agency said that at one point of time she used to look down on remakes and thought why are people making them. But then Farah Khan stated that remakes are now being made worldwide.

Also read | 'Satte Pe Satta' Remake: Farah Khan Clears The Air Amid Speculation

In the interview, Farah Khan also stated that motherhood changed her and her outlook towards certain issues. She said that her daughters have a certain inclination towards chick flicks which she (Farah Khan) as a director does not make. The mother of three then went on to explain that when she had kids she realised that her children have not watched the movies that she loved while growing up. They are not going to watch them because the storyline of these movies are dated and hence giving a fresh spin to the story is interesting. You can modernise it for today’s audience said, Farah Khan.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor And Farah Khan Pose For Selfie With Their Kaala Chashma

According to a media portal’s report, that Farah Khan is set to make the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. In her interview with the news agency, Farah Khan cleared the air regarding these reports. Farah Khan stated that people have made their own story and decided the details of the film. People have also assumed who is part of the film and who has already left the project said the Main Hoon Na director. Farah Khan continued till the team and her make an official announcement regarding the project all the reports are just baseless rumours and they do not want to comment about it.

Also read | Bollywood Not Male-dominated, Whoever Brings Money Is Star: Farah Khan

Also read | Farah Khan's Quirky Posts On Social Media Are Totally Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.