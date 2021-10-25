Last Updated:

FRIENDS Actor James Michael Tyler Aka Gunther Passes Away At 59 After Battling Cancer

Popular actor, James Michael Tyler who essayed the role of Gunther in the iconic show, Friends, recently passed away at the age of 59 after battling cancer.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
James Michael Tyler

Image: AP


James Michael Tyler, the iconic actor who gained fame for his stellar performance in the TV sitcom, Friends, recently passed away at the age of 59. 

James Michael Tyler made a revelation a couple of months ago that he had been battling stage 4 prostate cancer for three years and stated that it was detected during a routine health check-up. 

James Michael Tyler passed away at 59

Warner Bros recently took to their official Twitter handle and shared a picture of James Michael Tyler revealing that the actor had passed away. In the note, they also added how Warner Bros Television was mourning the loss of a beloved actor and integral part of their FRIENDS family and stated that their thoughts were with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. 

READ | 'Friends' star Sean Penn's wife Leila George files for divorce after a year of marriage

Tyler's family also released a statement informing the fans and friends about his demise and stated how the world knew him as Gunther but his loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband. It was also stated how James Michael Tyler loved live music cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures and added that if anyone met him once, he would have made a friend for life. The statement read- 

READ | Courteney Cox says 'FRIENDS' apartment 'off limits' for 'Scream' co-star Melissa Barrera

“The world knew him as Gunther … but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband. Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life.”

James attended the Friends: Reunion in May via Zoom due to his health issues and spoke about his journey in the show stating how it was the most memorable 10 years of his life. He also spoke about his co-stars from the series and added that they were fantastic and a joy to work with. Tyler even stated that the reason behind keeping his cancer a secret all this while was because he didn't want people to think, "Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.”

READ | Heidi Klum gets into a legal feud with father Gunther Klum over daughter's name: Reports

James Michael Tyler was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and he informed everyone in an interview with NBC on 22 June 2021. The actor revealed this information through his official Instagram handle after he posted a photo of himself after his chemotherapy session. He even thanked all his fans for outpouring love and support and added that it meant the world to him. 

READ | James Michael Tyler aka Gunther of 'Friends' reveals stage IV prostate cancer diagnosis

Image: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: FRIENDS, Gunther, James Michael
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com