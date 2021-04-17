From Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma To Ruslaan Mumtaz, List Of Celebrity Kids In Television

Over the years, the Television Industry has seen several star kids make it big on the small screen. From Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma to Ruslaan Mumtaz from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, these star kids have managed to create their own unique identity on screen. Here is a list of celebrity kids in television -

1. Madalsa Sharma

Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma is a model and actress and has appeared in various Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Punjabi movies. She gained popularity for her role as Kavya Gandhi in the hit Television show Anupamaa. The actress is the daughter of film producer and director Subhash Sharma and actress Sheela Sharma, who is best known for her role in hit Bollywood movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

2. Ruslaan Mumtaz

Ruslaam Mumtaz has featured in various movies and TV series over the years. He made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with the movie MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. Ruslaan Mumtaz's family includes his mother Anjana Mumtaz, who has appeared in over 100 Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi movies. The actor was last in the movie Namaste Wahala, which premiered on Netflix. The actor is also known for his role in the TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

3. Ayub Khan

Apart from gaining recognition for his role of Rajnath Goenka in Ek Hasina Thi and Maninder Singh in Shakti, actor Ayub Khan has also featured in over 20 Bollywood movies. Ayub Khan is the son of famous veteran actress Begum Para and actor Nasir Khan. The actor is also the nephew of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. A few of Ayub Khan's movies include Santa Banta Pvt Ltd, Dil Chahta Hai, Qayamat: City Under Threat and LOC: Kargil.

4. Purbhi Joshi

Purbhi Joshi is the daughter of actors Pravin Joshi and Sarita Joshi, who is best known for her role in the hit TV show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. The actress is also the sister of famous TV actor Ketki Dave and cousin of Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Damadamm opposite Himesh Reshammiya.

5. Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra is the son of filmmaker Mahendra Bohra and grandson of actor-producer Ramkumar Bohra. The actor gained recognition for his role in the Tv series Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? as an obsessed lover. He is also known for his role in the TV show Shararat.

