From Dheeraj Dhoopar To Pooja Banerjee, Here's How TV Celebs Celebrated Holi 2021

The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated on March 28 and 29 in the country. While the government ensued restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic wave and prohibited celebrating the festival at a grand scale, our favourite television celebs chose to spend the festival with their families and close friends. Here is how television celebrities celebrated the festival of colours.

TV celebs celebrate Holi 2021

Kishwer Merchantt

Soon-to-be-parents Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai celebrated the festival indoors and called Holi 2021 "the best Holi ever". She shared a series of pictures and videos on her social media page. In one picture, we can see Suyyash cradling his wife's baby bump while Kishwer had a smiley face drawn on her tummy.



Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhooper celebrated a love-filled Holi with his lady love Vinny Dhoopar. The couple posted a beautifully romantic and colourful picture celebrating Holi.



Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Reel queen Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave us a glimpse of her lockdown Holi by sharing a reel video on Instagram. We can see Devoleena splashing colours and enjoying the festival with her pet dog Angel in the video.

Pooja Banerjee

Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Pooja Banerjee sharted a few selfie pictures of herself using the Holi filter and said that she is celebrating a virtual Holi because of the COVID pandemic.



Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parma

One of television's current favourite couples Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar wished their fans a Happy Holi and asked them to stay home and stay safe while posting a series of pictures and videos celebrating the festival.



Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly chose to spend Holi with the cast and crew of their television show Anupamaa. The actor shares a series of pictures from the sets of Anupamaa and everybody seems to be enjoying themselves and having a great time.



Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta shared his Holi selfie with his entire family. The actor also celebrated the festival at home and can be seen enjoying while eating jalebis with his wife and parents.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Television cuties Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin also shared a colourful Holi with a few of their close friends. Taking to Instagram, Jasmin posted a series of picture and wrote that she is celebrating the colourful festival with people who add colour to her life with love and happiness.



Rubina Dilaik

Shakti actor Rubina Dilaik wished her fans a breezy Holi and celebrated the festival with her hubby Abhinav and some close friends. The actor was spotted posing for adorable pictures with the sea in the background.



Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta

Smriti Khanna and beau Gautam Gupta celebrated the festival with their baby girl Anayka and shared that this is her daughter's first-ever Holi celebration.



(Promo Image Courtesy: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Pooja Banerjee Instagram)

