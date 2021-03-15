From Hina Khan To Rashami Desai, Here's The Best Weekend Instagram Posts By TV Stars

The weekends are for winding down and taking the time off from a busy work week. While many have ideas about how they should spend their weekend, our Indian television celebs gave us some insight into how they spent their weekend. From Hina Khan "swaggering" in her car, Surbhi Chandna grooving to Jennifer Lopez's song while celebrating her moms birthday with the fam to Mouni Roy sharing unseen BTS from her Patli Kamariya music video. Take a look at your favourite television actors' best Instagram posts of the weekend here.

Hina Khan

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Hina Khan spent her Saturday mornings chilling in her car, showing her "swag" in her cute white flannel and hexagonal frames. She has shown how weekends are all about taking time for yourself, by yourself. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna

Naagin actor Surbhi Chandna had quite an eventful weekend, celebrating her mom's birthday. She shared an adorable video featuring her mother, sister Pranavi Chandna and her father. In the video, she surprises her mom with a cute little chocolate cake as her mom is all smiles and the entire family grooves to Jennifer Lopez's Ain't Your Mama. She captioned the video, "No Marks for Terrible Acting by Chandnas #amosbirthday #aboutlastnight #mothersbirthday", adding, " No one can give CP Chandnas dance & Grooving any competition. Lovely Dessert Courtesy San-qi". Take a look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shared an unseen BTS clip from her upcoming music video Patli Kamariya by Sukh-E and Muziical Doctorz, releasing on March 16. She wrote on Instagram, "There’s a lot going on off-screen. Have a look at this behind the scenes video of #PatliKamariya and watch us having fun along with hard work. Song releasing on 16th March!". Watch the video here.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was busy getting make-up ready for the Power Woman Fiesta afterparty event at Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Kurla, Mumbai. She was the Chief Guest at the event where she reminded women to be powerful, limitless and fearless! Take a look at the video here.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai gave her fans a sensual treat with a new fashion statement. The actor shared a series of pictures wearing an all-black bold outfit as she says, "Many won't get the New Me, I put back my pieces, Differently". Take a look.