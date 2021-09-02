From 'Most Desirable Man' To Breaking Twitter Records, Key Achievements By Sidharth Shukla

Popular film actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on Thursday has left the nation in shock. The actor was said to have suffered a heart attack on the morning of September 2. Sidharth Shukla, who took on roles in Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and also essayed an important role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, was voted the Most Desirable Man on TV in 2020. Apart from this, he had also managed to break records on Twitter with Sonu Sood.

Some of Sidharth Shukla’s achievements

Apart from being an excellent actor, Shukla also won reality TV shows including Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. He conquered hearts during his stint on reality shows as well as with his work in TV series. In 2020, Sidharth Shukla topped the charts in the list of Most Desirable Men on TV. Although the list featured other prominent personalities as well, Sidharth Shukla was right at the top.

Apart from this, his other achievement also includes breaking a key record on Twitter along with actors Sonu Sood and Mahesh Babu. The late actor was hugely active on social media, especially on Twitter and often took to the platform to share his thoughts. His tweets got the most engagement between October and November last year. The only other individuals from the film industry who were on par with Shukla’s engagement were Sonu Sood and Mahesh Babu, who, like Shukla, are extremely active on the microblogging platform.

One of the tweets written by the actor during October and November 2020 was about what to do when one is told they are not good enough. He mentioned that it can either be a wake-up call or it can kill your dreams.

Another tweet was about staying true to oneself. He emphasized the importance of being loyal and logical. He wrote, “Being true to yourself is important! Being logical is important! Being loyal is important! Else how do you face the mirror? #BeTrueToYourself “

He also wrote a tweet inspiring his fans not to pay heed to others’ opinions of them. He wrote, “A Lion does not concern himself with the opinion of sheep’s.”

Picture Credits:Sidharth Shukla-Instagram