From Nia Sharma To Surbhi Jyoti, Check Out Top 10 Insta Posts Of TV Celebs From This Week

From Nia Sharma to Hina Khan, several celebrities took to their social media this week to share pictures and videos of their fun activities. Nia Sharma's Instagram post got everyone grooving to her tune after her dance rehearsal video went viral. On the other hand, actresses like Surbhi Jyoti and Hina Khan spent a lavish vacation overseas to beat the heat and posted aesthetic pictures on their social media.

Check out the top 10 social media posts of television celebrities of the week.

Nia Sharma's dance

Nia Sharma's Instagram post made headlines after her sensuous dancing video went viral among her fans. In the video, Nia can be seen dancing with Shweta Sharda. The duo moved effortlessly to the beats of Shynamade. Clad in a stylish yellow matching tract suit, Nia flaunted her dancing skills and captioned the post writing 'taking baby steps with the pro'.

Surbhi Jyoti's Maldives vacay

Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti enjoyed an exotic vacation in the scorching summer of Maldives. Clad in stylish bikinis, Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram pictures flaunted her Summer style in cute and colourful bathing suits. The actress uploaded several pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen enjoying sunbathing, cycling, and playing in the sand.

Hina Khan in Maldives

Adding to the list of celebrities enjoying vacations in the Maldives, Hina Khan took to her Instagram to share multiple pictures of her fun trip to the island. In one of Hina Khan's Instagram posts, she can be seen sporting an orange outfit, standing out from the blue sea in Kuramathi Maldives. Hina also shared underwater pictures of her along with her stylish bikini collections.

Nikki Tamboli's BTS PIC

The young actress took to her Instagram to share a bold look of herself from a photoshoot. Clad in a shimmery little black dress, Nikki stunned her fans with her bold avatar. Sharing BTS pictures of the photoshoot, she wrote in the caption that she missed the photoshoot and the fun she had on sets.

Rubina Dilaik's photoshoot

Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star Rubina Dilaik shared stunning pictures from her recent photoshoot. Donning a beautiful ensemble from Date The Ramp, Rubina glammed up for the photoshoot. Writing in the caption 'Don't wish for it, work for it', Rubina also used the famous internet trendy song 'Don't Rush' for her caption.

Mouni Roy's stunning monochrome pic

Stunning everyone with her talent in dancing, Mouni took to her Instagram to share monochrome pictures of her dancing with Utkarsh. Sharing multiple pictures from the dance video, Mouni Roy stunned her fans with the beautiful snaps of the monochrome pictures. The video of the dance went viral among her fans.

Jannat Zubair's new song

The young actress took to her social media to share the exciting news of the release of her new song. Featuring along with Faizal Shaikh, the duo starred in the Lehja music video which got streaming on BLive's official Youtube channel. Fans of the duo were excited about the full music video.

Shehnaaz Gill's latest pic

After making news for releasing new music, the singer once again made a buzz with her Instagram post. Sharing pictures of her family, Shehnaaz also posed with singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. The actors were clad in black and can be seen comfortably posing with each other.

Gauahar Khan's dance with hubby

The actress made news after shaking a leg with her husband on the newly released song. The couple made an Instagram reel where she can be seen urging her husband to join her to dance on Alaya F's new song Aaj Sajeya. The couple gracefully danced to the music with their own modern twist.

Aly Goni plays Holi

The actor shared moments of his celebration of the festival of colours with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. The couple playfully applied colours to each other while they played their newly released music Tera Suit by Tony Kakkar in the background. The couple made headlines after posting pictures together of them playing Holi.

Promo Pic Credit: Nia Sharma, Hina Khan & Surbhi Jyoti IG