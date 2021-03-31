From Surbhi Jyoti To Kushal Tandon, See How These TV Celebs Are Enjoying Their Vacation

TV celebs like Surbhi Jyoti, Parth Samthaan, Rithvik Dhanjani and Kushal Tandon have been enjoying their time vacationing as they have been sharing pictures from their holiday diaries on their respective social media handles. Take a look at how these TV celebs are spending their vacation according to their social media handles.

1. Surbhi Jyoti

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti is currently seen vacationing in the Maldives. The actress has shared a series of photos from her Maldives vacation. In one of the photos uploaded by the actress, she is seen enjoying the blue waters of Maldives and having breakfast by the beach. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote "A good day is this view and a lot of yummy food". The actress was recently seen in Qubool Hai 2.0 alongside Karan Singh Grover.

2. Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan is best known for playing the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's remake of her hit TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor recently shared a photo on his Instagram story from the aeroplane as he flew to Goa. In the photo, the actor clicked a pick of the clouds and wrote 'Goa' with exclamations.

3. Rithvik Dhanjani

TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani is currently vacationing with fellow actress and friend Surbhi Jyoti in the Maldives. The actor shared a photo from his vacation in the Maldives. The actor was seen posing for the camera as he rode a bicycle. While sharing the photo, he wrote, "Small escape to a happy place". The actor also shared a video with actress Surbhi Jyoti and did the 'I'm So Pretty' challenge. Rithvik Dhanjani is currently seen hosting the dance reality TV show Super Dancer.

4. Kushal Tandon

TV actor Kushal Tandon was seen on a vacation with his family in Udaipur. The actor shared photos from his trip to Udaipur. In one of the photos, the actor can be seen coming out of the pool. The actor wrote "City of lovers" with a heart emoticon in his captions. He also shared a photo of his entire family. The actor was last seen in the 2020 web series Bebaakee.

Source: Surbhi Jyoti and Kushal Tandon's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.