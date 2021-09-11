Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Rupali Ganguly, Divyanka Tripathi & Many TV Celebs Welcome Bappa

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being carried out in full swing despite the prevailing restrictions in the state. Along with the netizens, Bollywood and television celebrities are welcoming Lord Ganesha to their house with larger-than-life celebrations to express their happiness. From Rupali Ganguly to Divyanka Tripathi, several took to their social media to involve their fans in their intimate celebration.

Take a look at the Television celebrities who welcomed Bappa to their houses.

Rupali Ganguly, Divyanka Tripathi and other Television stars celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly took to her social media to share a glimpse into her home where she welcomed Lord Ganesha. The actor donned a red traditional attire and expressed her happiness of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at her home for over 32 years. She wrote,

''The heart is happy and the vibe so pure when you hear the chants “Ganpati Bappa Morya❣️” 32 years of celebrating Ganpati Bappa at home ….. ❤️ 2 years of celebrating Gajanan at Anupamaa …❤️ Ganguly cha raja aani Anupamaa cha Raja 🙏 Wishing you all love, peace and prosperity this Ganeshotsav''

Ye Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi welcomed Bappa home with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple beautifully decorated their house with pink and white flowers. Wishing her fans on the occasion, she wrote,

''Ganpati Bappa Morya...means 'Lord Ganpati, please come ahead'...& that's what we are wishing for. May he come ahead and protect us all and help us ponder over difficult times with ease. May we realise that God resides within us....hence, we are all powerful, unique, respect worthy & precious.''

Ishq Mein Marjawan star Arjun Bijlani had a grand celebration at his home to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Inviting the Television fraternity to his house, Bijlani posted selfies with actors like Adaa Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Sana Makbul and Nikki Tamboli. He uploaded the post with the caption, ''Thank you everyone for making it so special … Ganpati bappa morya !!''

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrated the festival with her dog as she took to her Instagram to wish her fans on the occasion. Newly wedded couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya also shared a glimpse into their celebration as they donned matching yellow traditional attires to get into the spirits of the festival. The couple was also seen enjoying Modaks together. Senior actor Alpana Buch also welcomed Bappa at her house with her family as she wrote, 'Ganesh charuthi is celebration of togetherness with family friends and colleagues...Ganpati bappa gives smile joy feeling of bonding...enjoy..''.

Comedian Bharti Singh enjoyed the celebration with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa as she donned a green traditional attire. Deepika Singh also shared a brief glimpse into her celebration of the festival with her family. She wrote, ''These moments are even more special when celebrated by all your loved ones! Thank you for visiting us home.'' Actor Nia Sharma also appeared ecstatic as she wished her fans on the auspicious occasion.

IMAGE: RUPALI GANGULY, DIVYANKA TRIPATHI & ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM