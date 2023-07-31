Gashmeer Mahajani Shares Update About Mom's Health After Dad Ravindra Mahajani's Death

Gashmeer Mahajani's father, veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani was found dead in his Pune apartment on July 15. The Imlie actor has been away from the media eye to grieve and cope with the loss. Recently, the Imlie actor took to social media and hosted a Q&A session.

Ravindra Mahajani's mortal remains were reportedly found two-three days after his death in his Pune apartment.

Netizens speculated that Gashmeer Mahajani and his late father were not on good terms.

Gashmeer Mahajani says his mom is not well

During the Q&A session, a fan inquired about the health of Gashmeer Mahajani's family after his father Ravindra Mahajani's demise. The actor shared that his mother is recovering and they are determined to get through this difficult phase together. He expressed his gratitude for the support they have received during these testing times and assured everyone that he will soon resume work after his mother's health stabilises. He added, "I have a family to look after, and I will not make the mistakes of my ancestors."

(Gashmeer Mahajani says his mother is recovering post his father's tragic demise | Image: Gashmeer Mahajani/Instagram)

(Gashmeer Mahajani also thanked Pravin Tarde, Ritiesh Deshmukh, and Mrunmayee Deshpande for reaching out to him | Image: Gashmeer Mahajani/Instagram)

Gashmeer Mahajani recalls people who supported him in toughest times

Gashmeer Mahajani also revealed that some of his friends from the Marathi Industry, including Pravin Tarde, Ritiesh Deshmukh, and Mrunmayee Deshpande, have been exceptionally supportive during this trying time. He also mentioned the names of other close friends, Akshay, Shirkar, and Ramesh Pardeshi, who stood by him and his family like pillars of strength.

While some users asked Gashmeer about his emotions and messages for his father, the actor chose to keep those sentiments private, stating that he has already expressed his feelings during the thirteen-day rituals after his father's passing.