Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar To Feature In First Music Video Together 'Wapis' By Ali Bros

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 12 to share some exciting news with her fans. She tied the knot with Zaid Darbar last December and two are all set to feature in an upcoming music video called Wapis. The Ali Brothers will lend their voice to the song.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar in Wapis

Gauahar Khan posted a glimpse of the song on her social media account. She accompanied the video with, ‘Can’t wait for all of you to watch our FIRST project together . Yayyyy so excited! Show us your love in comments for #Wapis ❤️ coming soooooooon.’ She also mentioned that the song would leave the audience with ‘love, tears and joy.’ She further tagged the Ali Brothers and wrote, ‘I promise @alibrothersofficial this is truly the best song I’ve heard in the longest time.’

Fans, friends and well-wishers could not contain their excitement and headed to the comment section. Awez Darbar, Zaid’s brother wrote, ‘Waitingggg for it,’ while his sister, Anam commented, ‘Omg!’ Other personalities from the industry also commented on the post with congratulatory messages for the couple. Some of them include, Rakhi Sawant, Gautam Rode and Preeti Simoes. Fans also dropped heart and fire emoticons of the post.

Gauahar Khan recently made it to the news as she took to Instagram to deny claims made in an advertisement that mentioned she and Varun Dhawan would participate in a beer pong festival. The advertisement claimed that Khan and Dhawan would meet and greet fans at the event in Chandigarh. Khan called this ‘fraud’ and threatened to sue the team behind the advertisement.

Gauahar Khan was last seen in 14 Phere, a film about inter-caste marriage. It was helmed by Devanshu Singh and starred Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles. Khan took on the role of Zubina in the film that made its digital release on the online streaming platform, Zee5.

Khan was also seen in Tandav, the series that made it big on Amazon Prime Video. The series also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The actor also made an appearance on Big Boss 14 alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

Image: Gauahar Khan-Instagram

