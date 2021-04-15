Gauahar Khan Congratulates Husband On 900k Followers, Quips 'more Love & Success To You'

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram stories recently and congratulated her husband Zaid Darbar on reaching a milestone of 900k followers on the social networking site. The couple got hitched a few months ago in December 2020 and since then have been sharing a lot of content together on Instagram. Here is everything you need to know about Gauahar Khan's latest story and more.

Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar touched 900k followers on Instagram

Ishaqzaade actor Gauahar Khan took to her official IG handle and posted a story, congratulating her husband Zaid on getting 900k followers on the social networking site. She wrote, "Only higher jaanu... more love n success to u." Gauahar shared a picture of her husband and also added heart emoticons next to his image. Zaid could be seen looking dapper in plain white buttoned-up traditional wear.

Zaid Darbar's Instagram post

Zaid also celebrated his new achievement with an Instagram post and captioned it, "Welcoming more Love and Positivity." The actor shared a video that comprised of his Instagram feed and his way to 900k followers. The post garnered close to 160k views within a day of sharing it. Zaid's video was bombarded with congratulatory comments from his fans and followers wishing him a following of 1 million soon. While one of his followers wrote, "A big congratulation to you sir more to come ðŸ’¯", another stated, "MashaAllah 1 Million soon ðŸ˜‡ðŸ”¥".

Gauahar Khan's Instagram posts

The Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year actor recently took to her Instagram and wished all her fans and followers on the auspicious occasion of Ramadan. Gauahar looked stunning in a green suit and kept her hair tied in a bun with minimal jewellery and put on red lipstick to complete her traditional look. Her caption read, "May the month of Ramadan bring joy, prosperity, health n mercy upon all! Ameen. Pls, refrain from judging people n concentrate on ur ibaadat instead. May Allah give peace to the parts of the world where there is turmoil, may the weak be strengthened, may the hungry get food, may the oppressed get freedom, may the good always prevail. Ameen."

Image Credits: Gauahar Khan Official Instagram Account

