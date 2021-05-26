Gauahar Khan Dances Despite Having An ‘injured Finger’, Calls Herself ‘soldier’

Gauahar Khan, who keeps posting her dance videos, shared yet another one on Wednesday morning on her social media profile in which she grooved to the beats of T-Pain’s Booty Wurk, One Cheek At a Time, feat. Joey Galaxy. She revealed that she has an injured finger, but she just happened to practice this and thought it turned out well. Hence, she decided to post it, she penned in her caption. Along with this, she went on to write hashtags like “booty work”, “injured soldier” and remarked that “dance is love”. More so, she also asked fans to spot “someone special” in the clip. It was none other than her cat, which seemed to be relaxing on the couch behind her. Gauahar Khan's latest video garnered the attention of many who went on to call her “Amazing.”

Gauahar dances despite having an ‘injured finger’

Gauahar Khan also celebrated her five months wedding anniversary with her husband, Zaid Darbar. The duo had tied the knot on December 25, 2020, and on Tuesday, they marked the day with some presents. The Ishaqzaade star posted a pic in which their friends had come to meet them with a bouquet. She wished Zaid "happy 5 months" and called the rest "cutest surprise planners."

Gauahar and Zaid got hitched in a traditional nikah ceremony, which was then followed by a reception with friends and family. For the wedding, she wore a golden and maroon Manish Malhotra lehenga, whereas Zaid sported a black sherwani. It was their dance videos that took the internet by storm. In one of the videos that surfaced, the bride also danced with her friend Hussain Kuwajerwala. Zaid's brother Awez and sister Anam shared an array of pics from the exquisite bash.

On the work front

Khan was last seen in the political web series Tandav, alongside an ensemble cast of Kritika Kamra, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Zeeshan Ayub, Sunil Grover, Kumud Mishra, Sara Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Amyra Dastur, Neha Hinge, among others. The show which is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar; written by Gaurav Solanki, garnered mixed reviews from fans.

(IMAGE: GAUAHAR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM)

