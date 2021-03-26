Gauahar Khan Dresses Up For Her '3 Month Wedding Happiness'; See Pics

Actor Gauahar Khan got married to actor and influencer Zaid Darbar in December 2020. Gauahar Khan's wedding was a grand affair and was attended by many celebs. The actor, on 26th March, shared a series of photos that celebrated 3 months of her wedding.

Gauahar Khan celebrates 3 months of her wedding

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are often seen sharing pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. Recently, the pair completed 3 months of their wedding. To commemorate the occasion, Gauahar Khan dressed up in a green dress and shared the photos on her Instagram. In the photos, the actress looked beautiful as she smiled and posed for the camera. The actress was seen wearing an Anarkali suit with golden earrings. The actress had little to no makeup as she was seen flaunting a natural look. While sharing the photos, Gauahar Khan wrote "Catching smiles since forever. Dressed up for my 3-month wedding happiness. Happiness doesn’t need a reason" in her captions.

Fans react to Gauahar Khan's latest post

Fans quickly filled the comments section of Gauahar Khan's latest post. Most of the fans left heart emoticons on her post. One fan commented that the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous while another fan wrote that she was the cutest. Another fan commented that the actress looked really pretty when she smiled and laughed.

Gauahar Khan's father recently passed away just a few days after her wedding rituals took place. Gauahar informed that her dad passed away to her fans and followers through her Instagram. On Women's Day, the actor dedicated a post to her father and hubby Zaid Darbar on her Instagram. In her captions, she wrote "The two men in my life, who made me a strong woman in different ways. My Pappa, who is my inspiration in the way I talk, in the way I think, in who I became. And MY Zaid, who accepted me with my strength, fire n flaws n became my strongest support of life and its tidal waves. I love you both so much! Pappa, I miss you".

Source: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

