Gauahar Khan Feels Like A 'newly Wedded Bride' After Two Months Of Emotional Rollercoaster

Gauahar Khan recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from Ramadan. While sharing the pictures, she wrote a note about her feelings as a newly wedded bride and going through a rollercoaster of emotions. The actor is wearing a white kurta with golden embroidery and a similar coloured dupatta with pink underlining in the picture. She had minimal makeup on her face and pink lipstick. She completed the look by wearing jhumkas and jasmine flowers in her hair bun.

Gauahar Khan married social media influencer Zaid Darbar in December 2020. The caption of her post read, "Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride . #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months . But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove". The comment section is filled with her fans complimenting her looks and leaving a heart-eye emoticon. Check it out.

Gauahar Khan talks about feeling like a newly wedded bride

(Image Courtesy: Gauahar Khan's Instagram)

Earlier, the actor shared pictures with her husband while celebrating their first Eid together. In the picture, Gauahar Khan's husband is wearing a white kurta with a vest coat along with brown shoes. On the other hand, she is seen wearing a multicoloured suit. In the caption, she wrote, "Humari Pehli Eid together! Alhamdulillah !" Check it out.

Gauahar Khan lost her father in March due to an illness. She shared the news on her social media and wrote a long note about her father. She wrote, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever ! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon".

IMAGE: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

