Gauahar Khan Posts A Dance Video With Rumoured Beau Zaid Darbar, Fans Call It 'energetic'

Gauahar Khan recently shared a dance video on Instagram with her rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar. The minute-long video featured the two dancing to the song Jyada Tu Ummid Mat Rakh Soniya and Gauahar also added a fun caption with the video. Take a look at the video and fan reactions as well.

Gauahar Khan's Post

Gauahar Khan recently posted a dance video on her Instagram. The actor was seen dancing next to Zaid Darbar on the song Jyada Tu Ummid Mat Rakh Soniya. Both the artists were sporting a grey t-shirt and black bottoms. Gauhar was seen sitting down before the video started and then both the artists broke out into a well-choreographed dance routine. Zaid sported white shoes while Gauahar sported black shoes. Zaid was also wearing sunglasses in the video.

Gauhar also added an interesting caption with the post. She used lines from a famous Snoop Dogg song. She wrote - Drop it like it’s Hotttt (emoji)... had the craziest time rehearsing n shooting this ! This was take 1 : Take 2 is on @zaid_darbar ‘s page ! #comment n let us know which take do u like better ! I like the take on his page BTW n He likes the one on mine (emoji) @razishaikh6 choreo Boss ! #DanceIsLove

Many fans and admirers of the actor commented on the video. Fans called her dancing energetic and mentioned that they both looked great. Take a look at the comments on the video:

Pic Credit: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Zaid Darbar also posted a similar video on his Instagram. This video featured both the actors in a more relaxed state before they started dancing. After 15 seconds, the video was identical to the one Gauahar had posted. The steps and the energy put into the making was very similar. Take a look at his post:

He also penned down a fun caption. Zaid wrote - IlLegal weapon meets teekhi TalwarðŸ—¡ @gauaharkhan ðŸŒ¹â˜ºï¸

Dropping this bomb : Feel free to drop Your Love My Jaanemansâ˜ºï¸Choreography- @razishaikh6Location- @creator21.official

#C21Hangar #atrangz #dance #levelupwithzaid

Gauahar Khan also left a sweet comment in the comments section. She wrote - Dropping all my love here ! Take a look:

Pic Credit: Zaid's' Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

