Gauahar Khan Says 'the Truth Shall Prevail' After BMC Books Her For Flouting COVID Norms

After reports of her flouting COVID-19 norms, Gauahar Khan faced a lot of flak from netizens. She was booked by the BMC for not abiding by the guidelines. Recently, Gauahar took to her Instagram stories to say that 'the truth will prevail' and also shared a verse from the Quran.

Gauahar Khan on getting booked by the BMC

In her Instagram story, Gauahar wrote, "Innallaha Ma As Saabreen", followed by "Sabr N Shukr". She concluded by saying that "The truth shall always prevail".

Gauahar Khan's COVID-19 reports

Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had booked the actor for flouting COVID-19 guidelines despite having being tested positive for the same. According to the civic body, she was seen roaming about in public. She allegedly participated in a shoot. Gauahar also reportedly did not cooperate with the officials who had come to her place to stamp her for home quarantine. An FIR was filed against her under IPC section 269 and 270 at the Oshiwara police station. A social worker was also called in to convince her to co-operate with BMC officials and it was then she agreed to the quarantine stamp.

Recently, her team has issued a state to clarify the rumours surrounding this. The statement was accessed by Republic World read, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that BMC requires. Requesting all the media houses to not indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low time as she's just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands, we want Gauahar's time to her self, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time".

Gauahar Khan's father's demise

Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away on March 5. Her father had been keeping ill since the lockdown was imposed. On the day of his demise, Gauahar took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her sitting by her father's bed and also wrote a verse from the Quran.

