Gauahar Khan Shares Post On Being Misunderstood, Says 'God Is With You! Stay Strong'

Amid the controversy around her allegedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines, Gauhar Khan shared a story on her Instagram profile on being misunderstood. She addressed her message to 'anyone feeling misunderstood, misrepresented, missed out' and said that she feels what they are going through. The actress also said, 'God is with you!' and asked them to stay strong.

Gauahar Khan's Instagram story for people being misunderstood

Gauahar Khan's Covid test reports

For the uninitiated, Gauahar Khan was recently booked by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines. According to reports, she was booked for continuing to shoot for a film despite being tested positive for COVID-19. Amid this controversy even The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation notice against the actress, banning her from working for a period of 60 days.

Gauahar Khan's father's demise

The actress seems to be having a streak of bad days. Just a few days ago, she lost her father due to complications related to old-age. Gauhar was also seen remembering her father as she had recently shared a story of him on her Instagram stating that she misses him. She also added that he's in a better place 'than this slanderous world.'

The actress had also shared a picture with her husband, Zaid Darbar and her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan on Women's Day citing that they are the two men in her life who shaped her into the strong woman that she is today. Zafar Ahmed Khan was also seen reading prayers at Gauahar Khan's wedding which she mentioned was the best ceremony of her life. Recently, her team had also shared a post asking people to 'Let her heart heal'.

Gauahar Khan's #CrazyLot

Your belief in me n your love for me inspires me to do better . I love you all #myCrazylot ! N I can’t thank you enough . ♥ï¸ nasrum minnallaahi wa fathun kareem . ðŸ¤— — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 17, 2021

Amid all the controversy around the actress, her fans were seen supporting her constantly. Her fans whom she calls her 'Crazy Lot', had trended #StayStrongGauahar to show their solidarity in supporting the actress. An overwhelmed Gauahar then took to Twitter to thank them for all the unconditional love and support they had given her. She also mentioned that their belief in her inspires her 'to do better'.

