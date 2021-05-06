Gauahar Khan Turns Chef, Prepares Delicious Vada Pav At Home; See Photo

Ishqzaade actor Gauahar Khan, on Wednesday, May 6, took to her social media profile to share a glimpse of the delicious snacks she ate in the evening. In the picture shared by her, Gauahar has aptly organized the snacks on the dining table to click a photo of all the mouth-watering contents just before munching on them. While sharing the picture, the actor added the hashtag ‘Chefgau’ to let her fans know that the snacks were prepared at home by herself.

Gauahar Khan turns Chef

Gauahar appeared to have had a sudden craving for street food amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, to satisfy her craving for street food, the actor decided to prepare it herself. She enjoyed a happy meal that included Vada Pav and tiny Samosas with mint chutney. Check out the picture shared by Gauahar Khan below:

The Tandav actor also recently took to her Instagram space to share an emotional tribute to her father. For the unversed, Gauahar’s father, Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away two months ago while undergoing treatment in Mumbai. The 37-year-old star shared a photo of her father smiling brightly. She shared, “hat smile #2monthsToday . I Miss u with every breath I take Pappa . #MyHero #BestFatherEver #ZafarAhmedKhan”. Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, in December 2020, Gauahar Khan tied the knot with actor and boyfriend Zaid Darbar. The star frequently keeps sharing romantic posts with husband Zaid. In one of her recent posts, she shared, “So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet . Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married . Shoots , zaids studio launch ( @atrangz ) , my dad not doin well n us losing him, n more drama ... but what I’ve had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me , My Zaid ! Always by side as my strength. We make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday ! Everyday is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I’m over the moon. #Alhamdulillah @zaid_darbar”. Take a look at the post here:

(Promo Image Source: Gauahar Khan's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.