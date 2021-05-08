Gauahar Khan Updates Fans On Her 'Roza' Progress, Asks 'what Para Are You On?'

Indian television actress, Gauahar Khan, recently shared a couple of photos of herself while talking about her roza. The actress can be seen dressed up an in an all-white ensemble consisting of a kurta along with a sharara and a dupatta, as she posed for the camera. The actress paired her ensemble with a white and gold bracelet and kept her styling very simple.

Gauahar Khan shared the photo while talking about how she enjoys wearing her Indian traditional outfits during the ongoing, festival of Ramzan, "This Ramadan I loved wearing my Indian outfits. Alhamdulillah for all his blessings!", she said. The actress also informed her fans about their progress by saying, "Last 6 rozas left . What para are u on ?? I’m on 28 . Yyyyyaaayyyyyyy ! # #Ramadan2021". Take a look at Gauahar Khan's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Gauahar Khan's latest post

Gauahar Khan's post about her rozas prompted a number of responses from her dedicated fans. Many of Gauahar's fans left comments on the photos responding to the actress' caption, telling her how many rozas they had completed so far. While many others left comments praising the actress' outfit in the photos.

Some of Gauahar's friends also left comments on her photo including one friend who also updated Khan on her roza progress, telling her she had completed and even got a response from Gauahar. Many fans left comments praising the fact that the actress was religiously following her roza and others admired her beauty and grace. Others simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actress, expressing their love. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

A sneak peek into Gauahar Khan's latest Instagram posts

Since the beginning of Ramadan, actress Gauahar Khan has been treating fans with various outfits that she has been wearing for the festivities. The actress even joined in on the "I'm So Pretty" challenge a few days ago and even got her husband, Zaid Darbar, to join her for the same. The couple looked classy with Khan wearing a red traditional Indian kurta and Zaid wearing a navy blue sherwani. Take a look at the post below.

