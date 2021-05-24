Gauahar Khan Wishes Her Brother On His Birthday, Says "love U From My Soul"

Gauahar Khan celebrates her brother Asad Khan's birthday today on May 24. Wishing the latter, she took to her Instagram handle and said, "My AsBhaaaaaaaaiiiiiiiiii ...... happy happy birthday". Sharing some unseen family pictures with Asad Khan, Gauahar Khan added, "May Allah bless u with his choicest blessings today n forever . I love u from my soul , ur my precious! #brother #soulmates #ILOveYou u are my Angel ! @asaadzkhan". Take a look at Gauahar Khan's wishes for her brother Asad Khan on his birthday.

Gauahar Khan wishes her brother Asad Khan on his birthday

As seen in Gauahar Khan's Instagram post, the star shared four pics with Asad Khan. These unseen pictures also featured Gauahar Khan's husband, Zaid Darbar, her sister-in-law and her nephews aka Asad Khan's family. In the first picture, she stunned in a green traditional outfit and captured a selfie with Asad Khan. Here, she is seen pouting. In the second still, Gauahar shared a selfie with Zaid and Asad. In the third picture, Gauahar Khan's brother is seen posing with his family and kids. The last image shared sees Asad Khan on a cycle.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses on Gauahar Khan's Instagram post dedicated to her brother. One of the users wrote, "Happyypy B'day Asad Bhai lots and lots of prayers and wishes for you and your family @asaadzkhan", while another added, "Happy Brother's day @gauaharkhan k Bhai jaan.....nd Happy Birthday also". A fan comment read as "With love to him on his birthday!". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On Mar 30, Gauahar Khan had shared an Instagram post appreciating her brother Asad Khan. Gauahar Khan had shared two pics with her brother on Instagram and penned a note dedicated to him. These Instagram pics also featured Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar. Talking about her brother, Khan said, "My Asbhaaaaiiiii . Met almost after 2 years". She further added, "Our bond is crazy but unbelievably strong . U are my all . @asaadzkhan". Gauahar Khan also urged fans, "What do u think asbhai calls me ?? Gauahar , Gau ya G ??? Will like the correct answer in comments".

IMAGE: GAUAHAR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.