Gauahar Khan Wishes Hubby Zaid On 6 Months Anniversary Filled With Her 'forceful Pappies'

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year actress Gauahar Khan celebrated her six-month wedding anniversary with husband Zaid Darbar. The couple is known for posting fun and interactive videos on Instagram and hopping on the latest internet trends with a twist of their own. Take a look at the actress's sweet video for her husband and what she gifted Zaid for their anniversary.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's 6 month annviersary

The couple got married in November 2020 and recently celebrated their six months wedding anniversary. The 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share an adorable video where she used a popular internet sound and enacted it with her husband. In the video, While Gauahar Khan's husband stayed busy on the phone, while the actress can be seen asking him if he loved her.

She wished her husband and wrote, 'Happy 6 months of my forceful pappies jaanu. Hehehe Alhamdulillah. It’s been the best 6 months of my life! #US #GaZa🦋 I love you'. The actress also took to her Instagram story to flaunt the customized pair of shoes she gifted to her husband.

Netizens' reaction to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's video

Not only fans but several television actors were in awe of the adorable video shared by the actress. Actresses like Rakhi Sawant and Dia Mirza reacted to the video by calling them 'cuties' while one fan could not get enough of Gauahar Khan's husband's expressions in the video. Many fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and calling them a 'beautiful couple'.

Pic credit: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Photos and videos of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Enjoying a following of almost 5 million followers, the duo has amassed a huge fan base after uploading various entertaining content on Instagram. From dancing videos to comic skits, the couple's quirky videos are a hit among the audience. Recently, the actress shared a dancing video on the famous audio Soulja Boy's She Make It Clap. In another post, Gauahar and Zaid took up the trending challenge of testing their compatibility.

IMAGE- GAUAHAR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.