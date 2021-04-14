Gaurav Gera Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Chutki' Was Actor Sharmila Tagore

Gaurav Gera is a popular actor on Indian television and is known for his various avatars like ‘Chutki’, ‘Shopkeeper’ and ‘Billi maasi’. These characters have been a rage since the year 2015 and fans have loved the actor for his hilarious portrayal of the character ever since. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Gaurav Gera revealed that the character of ‘chutki’, which is his most popular avatar, was inspired by famous actor Sharmila Tagore.

Television actor Gaurav Gera got candid with our portal and split facts about his avatar ‘Chukti’. The actor stated in the interview that Chutki’s avatar was inspired by Sharmila Tagore. Here is what he said:

Chutki I made from Sharmila Tagore. She has her little ‘ada’ (which are agian, inspired by the Kashmir Ki Kali actor). He added that (he chose to present the character) because the 60s were not really happening anywhere (on social media or on television). Today the girls are very modern, so to make Chutki stand out, I made a little Sharmila Tagore. Chutki changes her voice (and the voice modulation is like Tagore’s).

Gaurav Gera's latest show 'Chef vs Fridge'

Gaurav Gera will soon be seen on an upcoming cooking reality show, Chef vs Fridge. The show is set to premiere on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 8 PM on Zee Café. The show features Chef Vicky Ratnani as well who shall be seen judging the contestants and giving tips to the viewers.

Gaurav recently shared a post on his social media profile regarding the same. He captioned the video as, "Mere sapno ka cooking show, kab ayega tu? Are yeh toh aa bhi gaya! Join me and @VickyTheChef on a unique cooking show, jahaan Fridge lega sabki class, aur chefs banayenge kuch world class! #ChefVsFridge, Premieres 18th April, Sundays 8PM on @ZeeCafeIndia and Sundays 10.30PM on #ZeeCafe HD.

Gaurav Gera has over 520 thousand followers on their Instagram handle and the actor keeps his fans posted about his daily life. The actor regularly posts content on the platform and recently he posted a video with his house help and friend. Gaurav Gera was seen dressed up as Chutki while he did “morning fat loss exercise” with his friend and house help. Watch the hilarious video shared on his handle below.

