Geeta Kapur Reminisces The Time When She Worked As A Background Dancer For Sridevi

Geeta Kapur has established herself as one of the most prominent choreographers in the film industry during the course of her long career. She has also starred in various dance reality shows as a judge in the past, and she is currently seen in Super Dancer Chapter 4, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television. Quite recently, Kapur was seen sharing a few of her memories with Sridevi in a new promo of the show. She reminisced about the time when she worked as a background dancer with Sridevi in the front and praised the late actor.

Geeta Kapur on working as a background dancer for Sridevi

The ongoing fourth season of the show has witnessed quite a few young contestants with dancing talent compete against each other. In the recent promo released by the channel, one of the contestants asked Geeta about the time when she worked alongside Sridevi. Geeta said that she worked as a background dancer for Sridevi many years ago, when she used to be a dancer and not a choreographer. The judge said that as soon as Sridevi used to make her entry, her “aura” and “personality” could be seen.

Kapur also said that whenever her “act” was done, she used to quickly change her costume and return to the wings to watch the actor perform. She concluded by saying, “It used to be so joyful to watch her!”. The promo also shows other few glimpses of the ‘Bollywood Queens Special’ episode, which is due to air this weekend at 8 p.m.

Geeta Kapur has worked as a choreographer in several popular Bollywood films to date. Some of them include Heyy Babyy, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and many others. She had first received wide popularity after her television debut as a judge in the first season of Dance India Dance. Kapur has also acted as a judge in Dance Plus, India's Best Dancer, Dance Ke Superstars and more.

