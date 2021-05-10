Geeta Kapur Shares Adorable Post Wishing Both Her Moms On Mother's Day

Choreographer Geeta Kapur recently celebrated Mother's Day by posting a collage of photos with her mother, Rani Kapur, and mentor, Farah Khan. In the caption of the photo she wrote, "one may be gone, but the other one never lets me feel alone". Her statement has left many people with the question, "What happened to Geeta Kapur's mother?". Read further to find out.

What happened to Geeta Kapur's mother?

Choreographer Geeta Kapur's mother passed away on January 12, 2021. A month later, Geeta took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her followers. In the caption, she wrote, "And just like that it’s been a month already ... for those who knew her, loved her will know she had a tough journey these past few years but has finally found peace...

she is on her best journey forward and I ask u all to keep her In ur prayers always just like she did for all those who came in contact with her.. #RANIKAPUR BORN: 04/03/50 DEPARTED: 12/01/21". She also added that due to the current situations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she did not reveal the news of her mother's demise.

Several celebrities extended their prayers and condolences on Geeta Kapur's post. Choreographer Mudassar Khan extended his prayers for the departed soul, while Nilu Kohli wrote, "May her noble soul rest in peace and may you get the strength to bear with irreparable loss". Shakti Mohan also commented on the post.

Geeta Kapur wishes both her mothers on Mother's Day

Geeta Kapur took to her Instagram handle to wish both her mothers on Mother's Day. She also penned a long caption in which she wrote about both Farah Khan and Rani Kapur and called them her blessings. She wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day @farahkhankunder I can never love u enough for the love U bestow on me ... and #ranikapur my eternal love there is nothing beyond u" in the caption.

Farah Khan reacted to Geeta's post. In the comment section, she wrote, "I lov u Geetu.. ur the child who makes me proudest❤️". Geeta further replied to her comment with a red-heart emoticon.

IMAGE: GEETA KAPUR'S INSTAGRAM

