Gehana Vasisth, Gandi Baat Actor, Suffers Heart Attack After ‘working For 48 Hrs’

The Gandi Baat actor Gehana Vasisth, who has mostly appeared in television series and over 50 South Indian movies, fell unconscious on Thursday afternoon, November 21. This happened when she was shooting at Madh Island. She was immediately rushed to the Raksha hospital at Charkop Naka Malad. She was declared "very serious" and was admitted in the ICU. Dr Pranav Kabra (MD) of Raksha hospital is reportedly attending her case. According to the reports, the actor suffered a heart attack. Read more to know what the doctor reportedly had to say about Gehana’s condition.

READ | Ktina First Look: Disha Patani To Step Into The Shoes Of Ekta Kapoor?

Gehana Vasisth suffers from a heart attack after working continuously

Dr Pranav Kabra of Raksha Hospital reportedly explained this was a severe case of cardiac arrest which was caused due to a stroke. The 31-year-old actor is in a bad condition right now. Kabra has also informed that when she was brought in to the hospital she had no pulse and had extremely low blood pressure. He further added that it took two hours to revive her pulse and she was also given electric shock treatment.

READ | Ekta Kapoor's Celebratory Post On 18 Years Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

He said Gehana Vasisth was not responding to the initial treatment and had difficulty breathing on her own. He added that they have put her on a ventilator to ensure she has proper oxygen supply to her brain. He also stated that one can describe her condition as ‘very serious for now, but under observation.’

READ | ALT Balaji : 5 Best Web Series To Binge-watch On The Platform

The cardiac and diabetes specialist who attended her said that from the preliminary information they had received, Vasisth was shooting for almost 48 hours without consuming proper nourishment. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and they are doing a series of tests on her, as she is suffering from diabetes and her sugar levels are very high, while her blood pressure is very low. The hospital staff was informed that the actor had consumed only energy drinks and was taking diabetes medication with some other aliment.

READ | Dalljiet Kaur's Heart-warming Photos With Son Jaydon Are Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.