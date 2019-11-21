Dalljiet Kaur's Heart-warming Photos With Son Jaydon Are Unmissable

Dalljiet Kaur is a television actor who rose to fame after she was one of the 13 contestants at the Bigg Boss 13 house. She has acted in many television shows including Kaala Teeka. Dalljiet was previously married to fellow television actor Shaleen Bhanot. The couple parted ways after Dalljiet claimed that he was subjected to domestic violence by her then-husband. She has a son Jaydon with her ex-husband who she loves and adores. She is often seen posting pictures with him on her social media. Check out some of the most adorable pictures of the mother-son duo.

See pictures

Dalljiet Kaur shared an adorable picture of her son in front of their new car. She wore a white coloured printed dress, while he was in his school uniform. The two looked adorable as Dalljiet put her arms around her son.

Dalljiet Kaur recently celebrated her son’s birthday. She was seen sporting a casual attire while her son looked dapper in casual attire and a cap. The adorable pictures that she posted featured the two having a great time. The goofy pictures were too good to miss.

Dalljiet Kaur posted a proud mama moment as she went to the PTA meeting of her son. In the picture, Jaydon is seen doing some school work while Dalljiet is staring at her son fondly. The mother-son duo looked adorable as the pictures portray the unbreakable bond they share.

Just look how adorable the duo looks here! Mama Dalljiet treats her son Jaydon with some ice cream in this picture. Dalljiet is seen pouting at the camera while her some smiles sweetly. The two enjoyed some sweet treats in this picture.

Dalljiet Kaur smiles at the camera while her son flaunts a chocolate cookie. The mother-son duo looked as adorable as ever in this picture. Dalljiet looked stunning as she left her hair open and put minimum makeup on.

