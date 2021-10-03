Ghanashyam Nayak, Nattu Kaka From 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Passes Away At 77

Veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak who played the role of Nattu Kaka in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has passed away at the age of 77 on October 3 in Mumbai. The actor was undergoing treatment for cancer which caused him to sit out of several episodes from the popular sitcom in which he played the role of Natwarlal Prabhashankar Udhaiwala, popularly known as 'Nattu Kaka'.

Ghanshyam Nayak passes away

Producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit Kumarr Modi took to his Twitter handle to announce the unfortunate demise of the veteran actor. He uploaded a picture of Nayak with the caption, '' ॐ शान्ति #Natukaka ⁦@TMKOC_NTF''.

Ghanshyam Nayak has contributed extensively to Indian regional cinema and Gujarati theatre. He was one of the few in the recent decade who kept the traditional art of 'Bhavai'; a local Gujarati form of theatre and entertainment alive. He has been part of over 350 Gujarati films and more than a 100 plays. He has acted in several films and TV shows, apart from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, two of the most popular ones among them being Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka.

Image: Instagram/@ghanshyamnayak