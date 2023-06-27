Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh Bid Adieu To Show With Party

The popular television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin concluded its first season, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter. On Tuesday, the entire cast and the crew gathered on the last day of the shoot to celebrate the success of the initial installment. Actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and others celebrated their journey.

3 things you need to know

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin season one is wrapping up after almost three years.

The show will now undergo a generational leap.

The new season of the show stars Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh in lead roles.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast bids adieu

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and the rest of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast shared several pictures and videos from the last day of the shoot. The entire cast was dressed in yellow outfits. The much-loved on-screen duo Virat and Sai bid farewell to the show alongside their fellow cast members. They cut a cake together and cherished their last moments on the set.

Bollywood actress Rekha introduced the new cast of the show after a generational leap in a recent promotional video. The promo received immense love and appreciation from the audience, heightening their anticipation for the upcoming season. With fresh faces joining the show, fans eagerly await the new dynamics and plot twists. After the generational leap, the show will focus on new faces including Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh.

Ayesha Singh pens heartfelt note

Actress Ayesha Singh expressed her gratitude on social media after wrapping up the shoot. She reflected on her unforgettable journey portraying the character of Sai and thanked her dedicated fans for their unwavering love and support. The actress acknowledged the impact of her role on people's perspectives and the special place her on-screen character holds in their hearts. She also hinted at the introduction of a new character, Savi (her daughter) in the show, and expressed her excitement for the character's own journey.