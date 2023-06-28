Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma Join Show After 20-year Leap

Season one of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin wrapped up its last shoot on Tuesday. Now, the next season of the show is all set to embark on a 20-year leap. The leap will bring a fresh wave of storytelling and introduce new characters played by Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh to the audience.

3 things you need to know

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a loose adaptation of Kusum Dola.

Shakti Arora will be essaying the role of Ishan in the show.

Bhavika Sharma will headline the show as Sai's daughter Savi.

I treat every show like it is my debut show: Shakti Arora

In an interview with ANI, Shakti Arora opened up about his approach to every new project. He said that he treats each show as if it is his debut. He highlighted the mixed feeling of excitement and nervousness that comes with venturing into an unexplored project.

Having witnessed the immense love received by the first season, the Kundali Bhagya actor said that he hopes to garner a similar level of admiration and appreciation from the audience. He also expressed his joy at being introduced to the show by the legendary actress Rekha, whom he has always admired.

(File photo of Shakti Arora | Image: Shakti Arora/Instagram)

Bhavika Sharma says GHKKPM already holds a 'legacy'

In the same interview, Bhavika Sharma shared her excitement and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. She also acknowledged the nervousness that comes with stepping into a show like Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which already holds a significant legacy and has set a benchmark for itself. The actress said that she is both nervous and happy as she strives to reach the heights set by the previous season.

(File photo of Bhavika Sharma | Image: Bhavika Sharma/Instagram)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin season one cast bids adieu

Before the leap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin captivated viewers with a love triangle involving the characters Sai (played by Ayesha Singh), Virat (portrayed by Neil Bhatt), and Paakhi (played by Aishwarya Sharma). As the first season concluded, fans eagerly awaited the next chapter of the show. On the last day of the shoot, the entire cast and crew came together to celebrate the success of the initial installment.

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and the rest of the cast shared pictures and videos from the occasion. They twinned in yellow outfits. The team cut the cake and cherished their last moments on set.