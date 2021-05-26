Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 25 May Written Update: Bhavani Appreciates Sai

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 25 episode starts with Pakhi leaving while Sai imitating her. Sai concludes by saying that every time Pakhi comes to taunt her but ends up crying while Virat laughs at Sai. Later, Sai asks about the gift and Virat says that he has no gift. Sai searches for the gift in the room but in vain.

Then, Virat says that he will give the gift to her when the time is right. Sai leaves to get turmeric milk for him. On the other hand, a drunk Omkar expresses that Bhavani has disappointed him while Ninad tries to calm him down. Read on the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 25 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 25 May written update:

As the episode progresses further, Bhavani meets Sai in the kitchen and praises the latter for reuniting her with Devyani. As Sai stands shocked and pokes fun at Bhavani, the latter gets annoyed. Sai gives a glass of milk to Bhavani and leaves. An irked Bhavani prays that Sai should leave the home soon.

The next day, Pakhi informs Bhavani that she needs to go to her father's home to get his signature on bank papers. Bhavani suggests that Virat will drop her. Pakhi, assuming that Sai has gone to the college, agrees. However, she makes excuses later when Virat calls Sai. She comes and informs that she is going with Virat for his checkup.

At the hospital, Sai gets a call from Pulkit, who informs her that Devyani is happy and still looking at the gifts Bhavani gave her. Later, Pulkit explains to her that Harini has not accepted Devyani yet. Sai boosts his morale and disconnects the call. Virat notices tension evident on Sai's face and asks her about it.

Meanwhile, back at home, Karishma teases Pakhi that Sai has became Bhavani's favourite daughter-in-law. And, to impress Bhavani, she has made light lunch as Sai was telling about it in the morning. Bhavani comes and asks about the food and Pakhi informs her that it was her favourite daughter-in-law's demand while serving it. When Bhavani assumes it to be Pakhi, the latter corrects her and mentions Sai. Back in the hospital, Sai reveals to Virat about Harini and Devyani's equation.

