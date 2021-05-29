'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 28 May Written Update: Bhavani Unveils Her Evil Deeds

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 28 episode starts with Sai informing the Chavans that the birthday arrangements are for Harini. Ashwini and Sonali, unaware of the truth, ask Sai about Harini. Then, Sai tells them that Harini is one of their relatives. As Sai requests Bhavani to reveal the truth to the family, Ninad and Omkar mock Sai for ruining their family time. As Ninad keeps insulting Sai, Bhavani breaks her silence and taunts Sai, reminding her that she had come to take care of Virat and not to interfere in their family matters. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 28's episode.

As the episode progresses further, Virat learns that Bhavani knew about Harini. As he starts questioning her, Ashwini interrupts and asks Virat to clear their confusion. Virat tries to tell the truth but Sai stops him and says that only Bhavani should unveil this truth.

On this, Pakhi mocks Sai for pressuring Bhavani. An annoyed Ninad lashes out at Sai for creating the chaos, however, Virat stands strong in her support. A jealous Pakhi starts slamming Virat for always favouring Sai. Amid their argument, Sai gives her final word to Bhavani and tell her to reveal the truth or else she will expose her.

In a flashback, Bhavani tells Omkara and Ninad to give Harini to an orphanage and she informs Devyani that the latter gave birth to a dead child. Back in the present, Bhavani breaks her silence and confesses that Harini is Devyani and Pulkit's daughter. As everyone looks at Bhavani, Sai adds that not only Bhavani but Ninad and Omkar also knew the truth.

As a shocked Virat slams Bhavani, Pakhi comes to her rescue and explains to Virat that Bhavani had no option to protect the family's respect. Virat gets shocked when Pakhi reveals that she knew about Devyani's child. The episode ends with Bhavani announcing that she has accepted her daughter Devyani and not Pulkit and their daughter Harini.

