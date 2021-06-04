'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 3' June Written Update: Sai Witnesses Pakhi, Virat's Feud

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 3 episode starts with Virat telling Bhavani that he does not have any grudges against her but was angry with her. Meanwhile, Harini thanks Sai and Virat for organising the party and the play for her. As Harini asks Sai and Virat to kiss her on the cheeks, the duo has a moment while an excited Harini runs to see her cake.

Sai also excuses Virat while Pulkit and Madhuri laud Pakhi's performance as Devi. When Bhavani insists that Devi thank Pakhi, Devyani says that though she did not like her as she keeps coming between Sai and Virat, she is grateful for what she did for her today. Read on the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 3's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 3 written update

As the episode progresses further, Pakhi gets upset and leaves while Virat politely asks Devyani to behave with Pakhi. As Pakhi cries outside, Virat comes to console her. Then Pakhi accuses Sai of instigating Devyani against her. However, Virat stands strong in Sai's support.

To diffuse the situation, Virat asks Pakhi to join the party as Samrat's wife. On this, Pakhi gets furious and yells at Virat that Samrat is just a stranger to her. She further tells that she does not have any feelings for Samrat. Meanwhile, the Chavans notice that Virat and Pakhi are missing. Sai goes to search for them.

On the other hand, Pakhi continues yelling at Virat while telling him that she still has feelings for him. As Virat stands shocked, Pakhi reminds him that they loved each other and were about to propose to each other for marriage. But, amid that, Virat had gone to Gadchiroli to fulfil his responsibility and brought Sai as her wife. Virat tries to explain to Pakhi that he had already apologised to her for that and he can't understand why Pakhi always brings up their past.

On this, Pakhi accuses Virat of infidelity while reminding him that he had promised her that he will not love any other woman in his life. And, on the basis of the same promise, she has married Samrat. An agitated Virat breaks his silence and agrees that he had promised her. However, before he could say anything else, a glass breaks and Pakhi and Virat see Sai.

