'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 5 June Written Update: Virat Gives A Firm Warning To Pakhi

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 5 episode starts with Ashwini and Sonali discussing the party while Ninad gets irked. Amid that, Sonali brings up the topic of giving an heir to the family. While mentioning that Samrat isn't here, she adds only Mohit and Virat are left. However, Bhavani taunts Mohit while Virat and Sai enter the house. As Sonali asks Virat and Sai about planning for a child, Ashwini says Sai will finish her studies first. On this, Bhavani mocks Sai and the latter leaves. Virat thanks the family for attending Harini's birthday and requests them to not talk about family planning. Read on the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for the June 5 episode.

A furious Sai confronts Virat

As the episode progresses further, Virat sees Sai sleeping on the floor, he tries to convince her while assuming that Sai is furious because of the family's discussion over planning their child. However, Sai bursts his bubble and asks him to explain the importance of a promise in his life. Virat defends himself and tells her that to fulfil a promise, he married her but committed one mistake when he threw her out. But, Sai comes directly to the point and asks him about the promise he made to Pakhi.

Sai gives a reality check to Virat

As Virat avoids answering her, Sai expresses her concern for Samrat. She later speculates that maybe Samrat knows about it and that's why he is not coming back. The duo has an argument over it and Virat furiously leaves the room while Pakhi eavesdropping outside his room. Meanwhile, Ashwini shares her worries with Mohit saying Sai might have started liking Virat and she should not leave the house. Mohit comforts her and says that things will get better in future.

Pakhi tries to take advantage

On the other hand, Virat recalls Sai’s words. Amid that, Pakhi brings turmeric milk for him. She tries to mend her ways with Virat but in vain. She again compares herself with Sai and an agitated Virat firmly asks her to leave. As Pakhi says that she will not leave until Virat drinks the milk as he didn’t have dinner too, Virat finishes the milk and tells her to stay away from him.

