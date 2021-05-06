Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 5 May Written Update: Sai Apologises To An Unconscious Virat

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin May 5 episode starts with Sai agreeing with Pakhi that let Virat decide who he wants to be with. However, she further adds that she will not leave before meeting Virat. Pulkit and Mohit support her and Sai goes to Virat's room. Sai breaks into tears after seeing an unconscious Virat and gets overwhelmed with emotions. She apologises to him while Pulkit witnesses Sai's emotional breakdown. Later, before leaving, Sai taunts Pakhi. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for May 5.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 5 May written update

Ninad compares Pakhi to Bhavani

As the episode progresses further, Ninad, Mohit and Pakhi rush to meet Virat. Pakhi breaks into tears seeing an unconscious Virat while Ninad comforts her. Ninad, assuming that Pakhi felt attacked by Sai's accusations, says that she looks like Bhavani's reflection. While praising Bhavani, Ninad asserts that Ashwini also tried many attempts to break his and Bhavani's relationship but in vain.

Sai keeps worrying about Virat

On the other hand, Sai and Pulkit reach the former's home and Devyani asks her to eat food. However, Sai refuses to it. While convincing Sai to have food, she takes Pakhi's name. Sai adds that she does not want to fight Pakhi. Instead, she just wants to see Virat healthy once. Later, she explains that her decision is still the same as their marriage was bound to break because they married each other to fulfil his father's last wish. Meanwhile, Pulkit tries to console her.

Pakhi expresses her love to an unconscious Virat

Back in the hospital, in absence of Ninad and Mohit, Pakhi breaks down in front of an unconscious Virat. She tells him that even after being insulted so many times, she cannot change her emotions for him. She further adds that she knows when he will gain consciousness and will learn that she stayed with him, he will be disappointed. Later, she goes to touch Virat but remembers Ashwini's words and backs off. Meanwhile, Pulkit insists that if Sai does not want to stay with Virat, she should not meet him tomorrow and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GHKKPM