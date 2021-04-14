Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 13 Written Update: Ninad Suggests An Evil Condition

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 13 episode starts with Sai knocking on the door while Shivani, Usha and Ashwini try to convince Virat to let Sai come in, but in vain. Amid this, Virat announces that Sai has to go back to Gandchiroli, along with Usha. On this, Usha opens the door, but, when Sai steps to enter, Virat stops her. He asks her to leave the Chavan house. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 13 episode.

Sai stands strong on her grounds

As Sai requests Virat to let her come in, Virat firmly asks her to not enter his home. Amid this, Ninad and Omkar start locking Sai. To diffuse the situation, Ashwini asks Sai to give a reason behind her this step. Sai proclaims that what she did was right. On this, Virat expresses his disagreement and says that he regrets giving chances to Sai and believing in her.

Sai respects Pulkit's promise

Later, Virat accuses Sai of breaking his trust. Sai tries to defend herself and proclaims that Pulkit is not a fraud. However, Virat retaliates and denies agreeing with Sai. Seeing Virat heartbroken Sai decides to reveal the truth to him. But, she remembers the promise she made to Pulkit and steps back. Virat gives his final words and asks Sai to leave the house with Usha.

Sai reminds limits to Pakhi

As the episode progresses further, Ashwini tries to calm down Virat but in vain. When Usha tries to diffuse the situation, Sai asks her to stay out of the matter. Amid this, Pakhi comes and adds fuel to the fire and instigates Virat against Sai. However, Sai gives the taste of Pakhi's bitter medicine to the latter while reminding her to not speak between husband-wife's matter.

Ninad comes up with a condition

Amid the chaos, Ninad expresses how proud he feels seeing Virat punishing his wife. However, he adds that he can not let a girl stay out of the house at the night. He suggests to Bhavani that they should give another chance to Sai only if the latter apologises to everyone and files a complaint against Pulkit. As Sai denies apologising to the Chavans, Mohit comes to rescue her but in vain. The episode ends with Sai saying that she won't apologise at any cost.