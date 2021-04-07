Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 6 Written Update: Virat Steps Into The Shoes Of A Cop

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on April 6, starts with Virat asking Ashiwni about Sai, only to learn that she was not with her. On the other hand, Sai arrives at the wedding venue with Devyani. While Bhavani thinks Sai got frightened with her warning, Virat calls on Sai's phone. Meanwhile, Shivani informs the family that Devyani is also missing. Bhavani starts mocking Sai while Pakhi's parents inform the family that they saw Devyani and Sai in a cab.

The Chavans start figuring out Sai and Devi's absence

As Virat gets worried for Sai and Devyani, Bhavani keeps mocking Sai. Meanwhile, Ninad and Sonali, too, add fuel to the fire. Virat claps back at them and asks them to focus to get a lead about Sai and Devyani's whereabouts rather than slamming Sai.

Virat and Pakhi get into a feud

Amid the chaos, Pakhi makes an assumption that Sai might have taken Devyani to Pulkit. On this, Virat retaliates and extends his support in Sai's favour. Ashwini diffuses the situation and raises another possibility. She assumes that maybe Sai has taken Devi to the hospital. However, Pakhi's parents jump in between and add that Devyani was looking happy in the cab.

Virat makes a firm statement

Pakhi keeps trying to establish that Sai has gone against the will of the family and has taken Devyani to Pulkit. Meanwhile, in response, Virat says that if Pakhi's assumption is true, Sai has to face the consequences. However, Mohit interrupts him and suggests thinking the other way around.

Mohit says that there are possibilities that Sangeeta Deshpande is just trying to trap Pulkit. Meanwhile, Pakhi recalls that Virat has ensured Sai that after the Holi celebration, he will investigate about Sangeet again. On the other hand, Omkar yells and Mohit and asks him to shut up.

Virat steps into the shoes of a cop

As the family members make different assumptions, Bhavani asks Virat to clear that this time he will shoulder the responsibility of a husband or a brother. Ashwini tries to diffuse the situation, however, Virat asks her to stay away from the matter. Virat calls his team and instructs them to reach Pulkit's home and rushes to his room.