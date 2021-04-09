Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 8 Written Update: Sai Steps Into The Shoes Of Bhavani

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 8 episode starts with Virat questioning Pulkit's whereabouts to his neighbours as his house is locked. The neighbour tells that Pulkit's dressing looked like he is going into a marriage function. Virat also talks about Sangeeta but couldn't find anything about her. Meanwhile, Sonali informs about the burnt letter to Bhavani and the latter blames Sai for it. On the other hand, Devyani gets excited seeing Pulkit's baraat. Scroll down to read all the highlights of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 8 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 8 written update

Sai fulfills the duty of a mother

As the rituals of welcoming the broom starts, Devyani requests Sai to fulfill the responsibility of a mother in her wedding rituals. As Sai welcomes Pulkit as the mother of the bride, the latter touches her feet to fulfill the duties of a son-in-law. Madhuri too praises Sai for her honesty and character. Meanwhile, Virat puts Sai's phone on surveillance and tracks her location. He leaves the police station.

Devyani reminisces her first wedding with Pulkit

Back at the wedding venue, Pulkit and Devyani's marriage begins and the duo starts performing the rituals. As they exchange garlands, Devyani reminisces their first wedding, which happened 10 years back at a temple. Meanwhile, Sai prays for Devyani's happiness. Later, she comes forward to do Devyani's kanyadaan.

Devyani's sweet gesture for Sai

In the Chavan house, Bhavani keeps mocking Sai and asks Pakhi to call Virat. Meanwhile, Sai fears Virat might be coming here anytime. On the other hand, Devyani stops Pulkit from putting mangalsutra. She gives him the necklace Sai gifted her as a pre-wedding gift and requests him to treat it as mangalsutra. The wedding rituals move forward and after applying sindoor, Pulkit and Devyani take feras.

Virat reaches the wedding venue

As Sai keeps praying that Virat shouldn’t reach here till the marriage is over, the latter reaches there. He answers Pakhi's call and informs her about the location. He disconnects the call. Meanwhile, Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar leave to stop Devyani and Pulkit's wedding. The episode ends with Sai seeing Virat entering the wedding venue.