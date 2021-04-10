'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' April 9 Written Update: Virat Wants To Arrest Pulkit

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 9 episode takes a shocking turn, as Virat reaches the wedding of Pulkit and Devyani and stops it midway. While he is trying to expose Pulkit’s truth, Pulkit stays his ground and denies all accusations, and Sai too, supports Pulkit. Virat remains firm on his decisions, trusting the evidence he has collected. Read on for the detailed GHKKPM 9 April written update.

Pulkit and Devyani’s wedding

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest episode begins with Pulkit and Devyani in the middle of their wedding rituals. The event seems to be a happy affair, with both Pulkit and Devyani feeling joyous. Sai too is happy about this event but keeps looking at the entrance of the venue, nervously. The Chavan family is not present at the venue. Pulkit’s foster sister, Madhuri Patil is present at the event, and she thanks Sai for making this wedding possible.

Virat enters with his team of cops

Devyani and Pulkit complete their 6 feras and are about to begin the last one when Virat announces the wedding to stop. He announces to the crowd that the wedding is illegal. Devyani gets tensed at her brother’s shocking announcement and begins crying.

Virat accuses Sai of hiding the truth

After Virat’s shocking act, Sai asks him how he could declare the wedding as illegal. He accusingly tells her that she knew everything, yet she hid it from him. He asks her why she did not inform anyone, to which, Sai says that along with Pulkit and Devyani, she too wanted this wedding to happen, and if she had informed anyone else, they would have only tried to stop it from happening. Virat is also upset with Sai over the fact that she brought her sister to get married without informing him or anyone else. He tags Pulkit as a fraud, to which, one of the guests, whose daughter is Pulkit’s patient, vouches for him, and says that Pulkit is an honest man.

Pulkit tells his truth

Devyani gets emotional about the whole affair and tries to convince her brother to not get mad at Sai because she only wanted what was good for her. She also tries to convince him of Pulkit’s innocence. Virat stays true to his word and informs everyone that Pulkit is already married, which makes this wedding an illegal one. Pulkit responds to this accusation by agreeing that he had married Devyani secretly, many years back, and that was the only other marriage he ever did.

The Chavan family enters

Bhavani, Ninad, and Omi reach the venue and also try to stop the wedding. When Bhavani declares that she came to save her daughter, Devyani responds by saying that she never thought of her well-being. She also reveals that the family treated her the worst way, keeping her locked in a room and feeding her unnecessary medicines. She also tells them that Sai is her true family because only she understood her real pain and happiness.

After Virat accuses Pulkit of brainwashing a mentally incapable girl and marrying her illegally, Pulkit informs Virat that Devyani is not mentally incapable. He says that the medicines the Chavans were giving her, only worsened her condition. Virat dismisses this and shows the proof of Pulkit's first marriage, to Sangeeta Deshpande. As he proceeds to arrest Pulkit, Sai stands between them, stopping Virat from arresting Pulkit, and the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 9 episode ends there.

Image Source: Star Plus Instagram