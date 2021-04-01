'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Holi Sequence To Mark Samrat's Return On The Show?

Star Plus' hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's current plot is high on drama as the Holi celebration has started in the Chavan Niwas. Amid the celebration, Virat (Neil Bhatt) has decided to confess his feeling to Sai (Ayesha Singh). However, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is jealous of seeing Virat getting close to Sai. The Holi sequence will add more drama to the current plot as the parallel lead of the show Samrat, played by Yogendra Vikram Singh, is likely to mark his return.

The speculation started making rounds when Yogendra Vikram Singh shared a self-portrait from the set of the show on Wednesday. "P.S. guys be ready to feel some warmth", read an excerpt of his post. On the other hand, within a few hours, a bunch of BTS pictures from the set of the show, where Samrat can be seen decking up as his character, went viral on the internet. And, via his story session, Yogendra confirmed that he has started shooting for the show.

As per a report, shared by IWM Buzz, Yogendra Vikram Singh will only be returning to the show for a few dream sequences, where the Chavans will imagine that Samrat has joined them for the Holi celebration.

Yogendra's character Samrat, who is an army man, is the husband of the lead character Pakhi. After learning that his wife loves Virat, Samrat has quietly left the home citing that he has to be back on his duty. However, a few days after he left, the plot had revealed that he is missing in action. On the other hand, Pakhi suspected that Samrat learnt the truth while Virat kept hoping for Samrat's well-being and safe return.

The current plot of the Star Plus' show is focusing on the reunion of Devyani (Mitali Nag) and Pulkit (Yash Pandit). As the family opposed the reunion of Devyani and Pulkit, Sai has made a plan to reunite them. The channel premiers new episodes from Monday to Saturday at 8 pm.

