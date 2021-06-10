Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 9 Written Update: Sai's Accusations Divide The Family

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin June 9 episode starts with Sai telling Pakhi to clear everything today so that everyone’s life becomes easier while Ashwini tries to diffuse the situation. However, Sai extends her sympathy to Ashwini while saying she can maintain silence. Sai again grills Pakhi and tell her to answer her questions, however, Pakhi remains tight-lipped.

Later, at Pakhi's request, Virat tries to calm Sai down but in vain. Amid that, Ninad slams Sai and when the latter turns to clap back at him, her foot twists. As Virat rushes to check on her, she firmly asks him to stay away from her. Scroll down to read the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update for June 9, 2021's episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 9 June written update

As Sai warns Virat, Sonali taunts her that she is acting to get hurt and Ninad too joins her. Meanwhile, Bhavani warns Sai to stop questioning Pakhi and Virat. However, a fearless Sai reminds Virat that he has always stood for the truth while requesting him to either accept or deny her claims.

Later, Sai asks Virat didn't he marry her to fulfil the promise he made to her father. And when Virat agrees, Sai reminds him that on the day of their wedding, he had told her that he will only shoulder her responsibility as he has already promised someone. Virat stands shocked. Bhavani jumps into their conversation and extends her support to Pakhi and Virat.

On the other hand, Ashwini keeps trying to diffuse the situation. Amid that, Ninad says that Pakhi is the wife of the eldest son of their family, that is Samrat. And, they are sure that one day he will return to the family, which eventually hurts Pakhi.

As Omkar too starts slamming Sai, Mohit extends his support to her. Sai expresses her gratitude to them, however, she stands strong on her grounds. Amid that, Pakhi starts accusing Sai of instigating Devyani against her. As Sai stands shocked, Pakhi adds that Sai had manipulated Bhavani as well and the episode ends.

