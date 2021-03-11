'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 10 Written Update: A Letter Digs Out Pulkit's Past

Quick links:
The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 10, starts with Sai and Ashwini having a fun banter while Pakhi serves tea to everyone. As the bell rings, Pakhi goes to open the door and finds a letter. After informing that the letter is for Bhavani, Pakhi starts reading it. In the letter, a woman by the name of Sangeeta Deshpande claims that she is Pulkit's wife. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 11 episode.
As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 10 episode progresses further, the Chavans start believing that the letter proves Pulkit is a liar. Meanwhile, Sai and Ashwini support Pulkit. Pakhi continues reading the letter, which claims that Pulkit came back to seek his revenge as Bhavani and the Chavans insulted him in the past.
Ninad tries to instigate Virat while citing the claims of the letter. Sai interrupts Ninad but in vain. The letter further claims that Pulkit lives with a woman named Madhuri and says that she is her sister. But, in reality, they have an illegitimate affair. Bhavani confirms about Madhuri with Sai. Virat informs that he also met Madhuri and she seems to be an innocent lady.
As the family panics, Mohit requests them to not come to a conclusion so soon. However, Pakhi keeps repeating that the letter suggests that Pulkit is a liar and he has come back to seek his revenge. Sai claps back at her and says that it is a trap. Virat takes Sai's side but also mentions that they can not ignore the letter.
As Pakhi and Sai continue arguing, Virat diffuses the situation. He requests everyone to not let either Devyani or Pulkit learn about this letter. Virat promises that he will investigate it and leaves. Bhavani warns Sai to stay away from Devyani while Sai hopes the letter turns out to be a lie.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.