'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' March 10 Written Update: A Letter Digs Out Pulkit's Past

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on March 10, starts with Sai and Ashwini having a fun banter while Pakhi serves tea to everyone. As the bell rings, Pakhi goes to open the door and finds a letter. After informing that the letter is for Bhavani, Pakhi starts reading it. In the letter, a woman by the name of Sangeeta Deshpande claims that she is Pulkit's wife. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 11 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update March 10

The letter digs out Pulkit's intensions

As the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin March 10 episode progresses further, the Chavans start believing that the letter proves Pulkit is a liar. Meanwhile, Sai and Ashwini support Pulkit. Pakhi continues reading the letter, which claims that Pulkit came back to seek his revenge as Bhavani and the Chavans insulted him in the past.

The letter makes a few revelations

Ninad tries to instigate Virat while citing the claims of the letter. Sai interrupts Ninad but in vain. The letter further claims that Pulkit lives with a woman named Madhuri and says that she is her sister. But, in reality, they have an illegitimate affair. Bhavani confirms about Madhuri with Sai. Virat informs that he also met Madhuri and she seems to be an innocent lady.

Pakhi interprets the letter

As the family panics, Mohit requests them to not come to a conclusion so soon. However, Pakhi keeps repeating that the letter suggests that Pulkit is a liar and he has come back to seek his revenge. Sai claps back at her and says that it is a trap. Virat takes Sai's side but also mentions that they can not ignore the letter.

Virat takes the matter in his hand

As Pakhi and Sai continue arguing, Virat diffuses the situation. He requests everyone to not let either Devyani or Pulkit learn about this letter. Virat promises that he will investigate it and leaves. Bhavani warns Sai to stay away from Devyani while Sai hopes the letter turns out to be a lie.