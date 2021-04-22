'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Virat Apologies To Sai With Folded Hands

Star Plus' October 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's current plot has managed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats while taking them on an emotional roller coaster ride. From a heartbroken Virat (Neil Bhatt) kicking Sai (Ayesha Singh) out of the house to a teary-eyed Virat regretting his decision, in a couple of previous episodes, the audience witnessed Virat's breakdown. And, in the latest episode, which was aired on April 21, Virat decided to get Sai back in the Chavan house. However, this time, convincing Sai will not be a cakewalk for Virat, as per the latest spoiler clip for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 22 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler for April 22

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat reveals that Omkar (Mridul Thakur) had tampered with Pulkit's official document and bribed the college staff to help him. Virat also adds that he knows that one of the family members was involved in planting the fake letter against Pulkit (Yash Pandit). To save Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma), who actually wrote the letter, from Virat's sight, Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) and Ninad (Sailesh Datar) shift the blame on Omkar while the latter accepts it.

After an emotional breakdown, Virat announces that he will go to Gadhchiroli and will apologise to Sai. Meanwhile, Sai keeps recalling her time with Virat while also remembering how he threw her out of the house in the middle of the night. At the end of the episode, the spoiler clip shows that Virat will drive to Gadchiroli. And, when he will meet Sai, with folded hands, he will apologise to her. Meanwhile, the latter will be seen standing firm in front of him.

More about 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

GHKKPM is a Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show Kusum Dola, which aired for two brief years. The story of the show revolves around an IPS officer, who sacrifices his love to honour a promise he made to his dying mentor. As the show is following the track of Kusum Dola, Sai will refuse to go back to the Chavan house and after a brief separation, she will reunite with him.