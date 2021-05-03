Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Virat Gets Shot, Sai Tries To Contact Him

After a high-voltage family drama in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the audience will witness some action sequence. However, the track will soon turn the tables for Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai's (Ayesha Singh) lives. As per the show's previous episodes, Virat apologised to Sai for mistreating her while requesting her to return to the Chavans house. However, Sai refused to return to the house. Right after their separation, Virat geared up for a dangerous mission. And, going by the latest spoiler video clip, Virat will be shot.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

In the latest Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on May 1, Sai receives a text from Mohit; the latter informs her that Virat has gone on a dangerous mission. Pulkit says that even though Virat is on a confidential mission, he is missing Sai. On the other hand, Sai acts weird and gobbles the food. Pulkit and Devyani notice Sai's concern and love for Virat. Later, on TV, Sai sees that Virat, along with his team, has gone to fight terrorists.

Meanwhile, Pakhi tries to contact Virat after the Chavans learn about Virat's mission. However, Ashwini stops her while warning her to stay away from Virat. Back in the hostel, Sai breaks into tears and regrets not answering Virat's last few calls.

In the spoiler video clip, Virat gets shot while a worried Sai tries to call him. After a few attempts, Virat's colleague picks up the call and informs Sai that Virat is severely injured. Sai stands shocked. On the other hand, Virat falls unconscious on his way to a hospital.

More about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

GHKKPM is a Hindi remake of a Bengali show, Kusum Dola. The show depicts the story of an IPS officer, who sacrifices his love to honour a promise he made to his dying mentor. In the previous episodes, Virat kicked Sai out of the house as she helped Devyani to marry her long-lost husband Pulkit against the will of the family. However, when Virat learnt that Pulkit was innocent, he apologised to Sai. But an agitated Sai refused to forgive him.