'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert - Virat Learns About Omkar's Evil Game; Watch

Star Plus' October 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently witnessing a lot of drama. After Sai (Ayesha Singh) helped Pulkit (Yash Pandit) re-marry his long-lost wife Devyani (Mitaali Nag), a furious Virat (Neil Bhatt) kicked her out of the house. As Virat believes that Pulkit is a fraud and already married to a woman name Sangeeta Deshpande, he stands with the Chavans against Sai. However, in the upcoming episode, Virat will learn that Sai was right from the start and someone from the family framed Pulkit.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest episode, which aired on April 17, Sai exposed the Chavans in front of the neighbours and shared Devyani's ordeal with them. Before leaving the Chavan house, she returned the bangles Virat gifted her on the occasion of their first Holi. However, Virat dropped the bangles.

Later, Sai went to the college office and narrated to the college staff that someone tampered with Pulkit's original documents and framed him in a fraud case. Meanwhile, the episode ended with Virat walking towards the college office to investigate Pulkit's documents. At the end of the episode, the channel treated the audience with the spoiler clip for the upcoming episode.

In the spoiler video, it is shown that Virat interrogates a college staff member, named Vinayak, and threatens him to reveal the reason behind his evil deed. Vinayak breaks his silence and informs him that he does not know the name of the person, but a man had bribed him to change the name of Pulkit's wife on the documents. Vinayak later adds that he has clicked a picture of that man. Virat stands shocked when Vinayak shows the picture of Omkar (Mridual Thakur), who is his uncle.

More about 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Star Plus' GHPPKM is a Hindi remake of a popular Bengali serial Kusum Dola. The story revolves around an IPS officer, who sacrifices his love to honour a promise he made to a dying man. The current track of the serial was unfolding the past of the Chavans' eldest child Devyani and her long lost husband Pulkit. Currently, the cast and the crew of the show is shooting in Goa as Maharashtra announced a 15-day lockdown in the state.