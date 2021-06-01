Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Pakhi Showers Love On Sai; Latter Pushes Her

In the latest episode of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the audience saw that Sai (Ayesha Singh) manipulated Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) to confess to her ploy of separating Devyani (Mitaali Nag), Pulkit (Yash Pandit) and Harini, who was just a newborn back then. The revelation shocked everyone, except Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma), Ninad (Shailesh Datar) and Omkar (Mridul Kumar). Meanwhile, Virat (Neil Bhatt) reprimanded Bhavani. However, after a heated argument, Bhavani agreed to attend Harini's birthday for the sake of Devyani's happiness. But, it seems like that it was just a trailer and the upcoming episodes of the show have more drama for the audience as Pakhi will soon shower love on Sai, but the latter will push her away.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler:

In the previous episode, aired on May 31, Virat and Sai asked Mohit (Adish Vaidya) to write a play for Harini's birthday. A hesitant Mohit agreed to them and suggested that Pakhi would be the perfect cast for Devyani's character. Though Sai knew that Pakhi did not like her, she asked Virat to request Pakhi to join them. However, Pakhi turned down Virat's request.

But, as per the latest spoiler clip of the serial, Pakhi will agree to help Virat and play Devyani's character for the play. As she will share the stage with Sai, the duo will portray Devyani and Harini while the Chavan family along with Pulkit and Devyani will watch their performance. And, amid the skit, Sai dressed as Harini will push Pakhi away, who would be showering her with kisses. The sequences will eventually irk Pakhi. Meanwhile, Virat will stand shocked seeing Pakhi's reaction.

More about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The Star Plus serial, launched in October 2020, revolves around the life of an IPS officer, who sacrificed his love to honour the promise he made to a dying man. GHKKPM is a Hindi remake of the Bengali show Kusum Dola, which ran from 2016 to 2018. The channel broadcast new episodes from Monday to Friday at 8 PM and it is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM GHKKPM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.