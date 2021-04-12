'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler: Virat Pacifies Bhavani, To Take Action Against Sai

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which slipped from the top 5 on the TRP charts, is currently high-on-drama. And, the upcoming episode will add more to it, as Virat (Neil Bhatt) will take a firm decision against Sai (Ayesha Singh). Interestingly, in the upcoming episode, Sai has to face Virat's anger as she helped Pulkit (Yash Pandit) marry Devyani (Mitaali Nag) against the will of the Chavans.

A look at Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on April 10, the audience witnessed that Virat arrived at the wedding venue and tried stopping Pulkit and Devyani's marriage. However, Sai stood strong in the favour of Pulkit and Devyani's wedding. On the other hand, Pulkit, too, tried to convince Virat by presenting the paper to prove that Devyani is his only wife.

As the episode progressed further, unsatisfied with Pulkit's explanation, Virat decided to arrest him. However, Sai diffused the situation and shielded Pulkit. Later, Madhuri (Tejasvi Khatal) and the guests also came forward in support of Pulkit. They made a human chain to not let anyone stop the wedding. Meanwhile, furious Bhavani (Kishore Shahane), Ninad (Shailesh Datar) and Omkar (Mridul Thakur) witnessed the wedding and left the venue.

In the upcoming episode, Virat will comfort Bhavani, who is agitated by Sai's act. During the same, Virat will also proclaim that his support and freedom to Sai has given her strength. But, this time, he will teach her a lesson.

More about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin plot revolves around three lead characters, Virat, Sai and Pakhi, played by Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma. Virat, an IPS officer, sacrificed his love to honour a promise he made to a dying man. Launched in October 2020, it is a Hindi remake of a Bengali show Kusum Dola.

In the recent episodes, the storyline was focused on the past of Devyani, a pivotal character, and her long-lost husband Pulkit, who turned out to be a professor in Sai's college. When Sai decided to reunite them, the Chavans expressed their disagreement. And, when Virat supported Sai, Pakhi framed Pulkit.

