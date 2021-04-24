Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Written Update For April 22: Virat Apologizes To Sai

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin April 22 episode starts with Pari getting Virat home to meet Sai. Sai asks Virat the reason for coming back after insulting her, which is when he apologizes to her and tells her that she had been right all along. He also tells her that she did the right thing by getting Devi and Pulkit married, who were in love with each other. Read on to know about GHKKPM 22 April written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin written update

Virat apologizes to Sai for not trusting her and insulting her, and begs her to return home with him. Usha and Rachna get happy after witnessing this and Virat further tells Sai that not trusting her was his biggest mistake and the fake documents against Pulkit made him think of him as a cheater. Sai refuses to forgive Virat and reminds him of how he threw her out of their house at midnight and didn't even let her take her luggage along. She further tells him that it is very easy to apologize after hurting someone, which is when Usha also backs Sai.

The villagers ask Virat to leave at once but Usha chimes in and asks Sai to forgive him as he understood his mistake and is apologizing for it as well. Sai refuses to do so and reminds him about how he kicked her out and how nobody in their family objected to it, except Aayi, who was the only one trying to stop her, while others kept looking and didn't say a word. Virat says that he mistreated Aayi as well and his actions that day do not reflect the good upbringing Aayi gave him. Sai tells him that there never will be a day when she will love the Chavans, and even though she will always care for Aayi and Devi, she wouldn't be back in that house. Afterwards, she asks Virat to leave.

Sai gets inside the house and Virat follows her. Sai asks Virat if he had to take his family's permission to meet her and apologize to her, which is when he says that he knows it's his mistake and doesn't need anybody's permission to rectify it. Virat requests her to come back to Nagpur, for the sake of her studies, which is when Sai tells him that she would be back, but will stay in a hostel and not go back to his house. She further says that she doesn't trust him anymore and that his family only likes to trouble her, which is why she thought practically about leaving the Chavan house. As soon as Sai is about to leave, a voice in the background tells her that stubbornness can break a relationship. Sai looks in the direction of the voice which is where the episode ends.

Image Credits: Star Plus Youtube Channel