'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's' Neil Bhatt Tests Covid-19 Positive; Holi Sequence On Hold

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19 and Rajesh Ram Singh, the producer of the show has confirmed the news. While speaking about Neil Bhatt's health, the producer told Spotboye that the actor had mild symptoms while the team was shooting the Holi sequences in the show. However, when the actor informed about his ill health to the team, they immediately stalled the shoot and the actor got himself tested on Wednesday.

Neil Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19

The actor informed them about it a day after the reports came. Rajesh informed that the actor is currently receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. Speaking about the shooting updates, the producer shared that the team will resume the shoot soon after all the actors are tested. He also revealed that the makers are working on a parallel track for the show.

He mentioned that for now, the Holi sequence has been put on hold. Meanwhile, Neil Bhatt, who keeps fans updated with his whereabouts via social media, has not shared the news with his fans.

A peek into Neil Bhatt's Instagram

As mentioned above, the 33-year-old actor keeps his fans posted via social media. The most recent post on his wall was shared on February 28, when he bagged 250K followers on Instagram. He had also given a glimpse of his and his co-stars' looks in the show for the Mahashivratri sequence. As in January 2021, the show completed 100 episodes, he had shared a couple of pictures of the celebration.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

On the other hand, the show is currently high on drama as a mysterious letter will create differences between the lead characters Virat and Sai, played by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. Interestingly, the show is the Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show Kusum Dola, which aired in 2016. Going by the various media reports, the show is soaring high in the TRP charts.