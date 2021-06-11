'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein' Faces Backlash For Regressive Sequence; #BoycottGHKKPM Trends

The popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein on Star Plus has been facing backlash from fans over the storyline of a certain episode that aired a while back. The show has been tagged regressive and thus has sparked outrage on social media. Fans have been trending a hashtag to boycott the show and thus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein has received tremendous hate from the fans.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein' fans upset over latest Sai-Virat storyline

A recent episode on the Star Plus based show saw an elder member of the family within the show tell Virat to have food with Pakhi who is his sister-in-law. This comes soon after sequences where Virat fought with his wife Sai. Thus Kaku who is the elder in the household suggests to Virat to dine with Pakhi and thus implies that Sai does not care for him. It was this entire sequence within the show that upset fans as they saw the segment as regressive and uncalled for. Despite the narrative of the love triangle, fans have now expressed that things are getting ugly and distasteful in the story. This has led to a huge outrage over social media by the fans who watched the show.

@StarPlus At 7:30 PM the channel telecasts a show where Bhabhi is treated like mother. ( Pandya Store )

At 8:00 PM it telecasts a show where family head is forcing ML to have an EMA with Bhabhi. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #BoycottGHKKPM — Nisha🦋 | SaiRat fan girl | (@nish_randomness) June 11, 2021

A Bhabhi should be treated like a Mother, an elder sister but #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin has made a mockery of devar-bhabhi relation. Bhabhi wants to have same rights on devar as a wife has on her husband and chavan family even encourages it! DISGUSTING @StarPlus #BoycottGHKKPM https://t.co/jHIVhvDvkb — Starlit Sky ✨ (@ParodyofMyyself) June 11, 2021

This was long coming. The show copies every regressive content from the original, even the leads aren't able to relate with it sometimes but the makers go ahead with it anyway. Is this the type of content you wanna show on a national television? @StarPlus#BoycottGHKKPM — ✨ (@winnieethe_pooh) June 11, 2021

I'm so sorry Ayesha and Neil, you both are amazing as Sairat, but its hard to connect with Sairat after watching last few episodes. You guys and your characters both deserve a better script! #BoycottGHKKPM #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Naina (@Naina71680152) June 11, 2021

STOP TRYING TO MAKE HER RELEVANT 🙏🏽



The writing clearly suggests she’s definitely not a nice person but still you not only try to whitewash her but also FORCIBLY ADD HER TO everything to make her relevant at cost of ML



WE DO NOT CARE!#BoycottGHKKPM #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/jlr6XhyBKj — koilak (@koilak2) June 11, 2021

Fans took offence to the love triangle aspect of the show, especially when Virat is shown as a married man. They also expressed their dislike over the fact that the oldest person in the house is trying to further fuel the fight between Virat and Sai and get him to possibly favour Pakhi. Some fans have implied that the involvement of senior members in the love triangle has complicated things and made it very unsettling. Thus with the hashtag to boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein, the fans stormed Twitter and even managed to get the hashtag to trend in India. The makers of the show have not yet responded to the backlash, however more and more fans who watch the episode have been sharing their views on the regressive aspect of the show, with that particular sequence.

Fans also spoke about the message that goes out to the audiences who devoutly watch the show as a source of entertainment. Therefore, many such issues were held up as enraged fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief with the show's portrayal of love triangles. The trend however has not targeted the actor but the notion and idea with which the makers greenlit the episode.

Image: Still from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein

