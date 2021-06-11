Last Updated:

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein' Faces Backlash For Regressive Sequence; #BoycottGHKKPM Trends

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein has been facing tremendous hate on social media due to a certain storyline that has upset fans of the show. Read ahead.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein

The popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein on Star Plus has been facing backlash from fans over the storyline of a certain episode that aired a while back. The show has been tagged regressive and thus has sparked outrage on social media. Fans have been trending a hashtag to boycott the show and thus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein has received tremendous hate from the fans. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein' fans upset over latest Sai-Virat storyline

A recent episode on the Star Plus based show saw an elder member of the family within the show tell Virat to have food with Pakhi who is his sister-in-law. This comes soon after sequences where Virat fought with his wife Sai. Thus Kaku who is the elder in the household suggests to Virat to dine with Pakhi and thus implies that Sai does not care for him. It was this entire sequence within the show that upset fans as they saw the segment as regressive and uncalled for. Despite the narrative of the love triangle, fans have now expressed that things are getting ugly and distasteful in the story. This has led to a huge outrage over social media by the fans who watched the show. 

Fans took offence to the love triangle aspect of the show, especially when Virat is shown as a married man. They also expressed their dislike over the fact that the oldest person in the house is trying to further fuel the fight between Virat and Sai and get him to possibly favour Pakhi. Some fans have implied that the involvement of senior members in the love triangle has complicated things and made it very unsettling. Thus with the hashtag to boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein, the fans stormed Twitter and even managed to get the hashtag to trend in India. The makers of the show have not yet responded to the backlash, however more and more fans who watch the episode have been sharing their views on the regressive aspect of the show, with that particular sequence. 

Fans also spoke about the message that goes out to the audiences who devoutly watch the show as a source of entertainment. Therefore, many such issues were held up as enraged fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief with the show's portrayal of love triangles. The trend however has not targeted the actor but the notion and idea with which the makers greenlit the episode. 

